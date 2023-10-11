Senior state bureaucrat dies by ‘heart attack’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 10: In what may come as a shock, senior IFS officer Dr Manjunatha has died of suspected heart attack on Tuesday.

Confirming this, Senior Medical Officer of Woodland Hospital, Dr PW Nongrum, said that Dr Manjunatha was brought dead to the hospital around 6.30 pm.

Dr Nongrum said that the senior bureaucrat had complained of chest pain around 4 pm.

According to him, he was found unconscious by his helper and then he called his colleague for help.

Senior Medical Officer of Woodland Hospital said that they brought him to the hospital after they found he was not responding anymore.

Sources said that he was brought to Woodland Hospital from his residence at Forest Colony Polo.

Manjunatha was by himself at his residence as his wife was in his native place in Karnataka.