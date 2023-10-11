Minor goes missing in SWGH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 10: A 16-year-old boy, Prabesh Alom from South West Garo Hills has reportedly gone missing from his home since September 30.

According to an FIR filed by the father of the missing person, the 16-year-old went missing after going out of his home at 1:30 pm on September 30. All efforts by the family members to trace him have been in vain.

The missing person is 4.9 Ft in height, light black complexioned and has a small black spot on his right thigh.

The victim was last seen wearing a Blue t-shirt and a track suit.