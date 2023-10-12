Height of loot and hypocrisy: Kharge slams PM Modi over 18% GST on Ganga water

Writing a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge said, “Modiji, the importance of Mother Ganga, the provider of salvation for a common Indian, from birth till the end of his life is very high. It is good that you are in Uttarakhand today, but your government has imposed 18 per cent GST on the holy Ganga water itself.”

“For not even once did you think what would be the burden on those who order Ganga water in their homes. This is the height of loot and hypocrisy of your government,” he added.

The remarks from the Congress leader came in wake of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Uttarakhand.

IANS