IFS officer died of heart attack, says autopsy

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 11: Indian Forest Service officer, Dr Manjunatha C lost his life at the young age of 45 possibly after suffering a heart attack, the report of post-mortem revealed on Wednesday.

The body of the senior bureaucrat was flown to Guwahati. It will be taken by flight to his hometown Bengaluru, Karnataka where the last rites will be performed.

Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh; Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek; Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang and other senior officials were present at the Shillong Civil Hospital when the post-mortem was being conducted.

Dr Manjunatha, who is survived by his wife and

three-month-old child, was serving as Secretary in-charge of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department. Lyngdoh mourned the death.

“We have lost an officer who served the state for many years. It is really a huge loss for the government,” she said.

She also said that the state government made all necessary arrangements to transport the body to Bengaluru.

Senior Medical Officer of Woodland Hospital, Dr PW Nongrum said Dr Manjunatha was brought dead to the hospital around 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

He said the bureaucrat had complained of chest pain around 4 pm. Later, when he was found unconscious by his helper, he was rushed to the hospital from his residence at Forest Colony Polo. He was by himself at his residence as his wife was away in Karnataka.