NH-6 likely to be repaired by Nov-end

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 11: The NH-6 connecting Meghalaya with other Northeastern states continues to pose major challenges for everyone. The deteriorating road has also caught the attention of the High Court of Meghalaya. While everyone is praying for a quick repair of the road, the road repair work is expected to be completed only by the end of November.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal told The Shillong Times on Wednesday that the district administration receives daily reports regarding the status of the road repair process from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The NHAI has now hired two contractors to step up the road repair work in response to pressure from the administration.

Baranwal also informed that the regional director of the organisation travelled from Kolkata to Khliehriat on his own to assess the state of the road.

Furthermore, the DC disclosed that the issue has been discussed informally with the NHAI chairman, who has pledged his complete backing. Baranwal stated that since the rain has ceased, the repair work is anticipated to intensify. The weather during the previous two weeks was unfavourable, he pointed out.

The district administration has also committed to giving the NHAI resources from the district in order to expedite the repair process.

When questioned about the regular landslides on the Sonapur tunnel, which frequently impede traffic along the route, he stated that the NHAI has suggested that the tunnel be extended as a solution to the issue.