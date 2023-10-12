Israel strikes tunnel network in Gaza used by Hamas terrorists

Shillong, October 12: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated on Thursday that their recent airstrikes aimed to destroy a network of tunnels in the Gaza Strip, which Hamas has used as an operations center for decades.

According to IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus, these tunnels, built since Hamas took control of the enclave in 2007, have been instrumental for moving supplies and planning and launching operations against Israel. They run beneath Gaza City and extend down to Khan Yunis and Rafah.

As per IANS, Conricus emphasized the need to think of the Gaza Strip as having two layers: one for civilians at ground level and a second underground layer for Hamas. The IDF’s objective is to target this underground layer used by Hamas and not intended for the safety of Gaza’s civilians.

While the densely populated communities above may obscure the significance of these tunnels, they remain crucial for Hamas’s activities, Conricus said. The Israeli Air Force’s strikes prioritize targeting Hamas commanders and leaders at all levels, striking anything belonging to Hamas.

The ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have caused hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes, putting pressure on resources, including hospitals.

These strikes were a response to a Hamas attack on Israel launched from the Gaza Strip on October 7. Palestinian health officials report 1,200 casualties from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, while the Israeli toll is also reported to be 1,200.

Hamas is currently holding at least 150 hostages in Gaza.