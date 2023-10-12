Over 85% Indian employers expect AI to create new jobs in 1-5 years: Report

Shillong, October 12: Indian employers are optimistic about the role of artificial intelligence (AI), with over 85 per cent expecting AI to create new jobs in 1-5 years, a new report said on Thursday.

According to the job platform Indeed, about 63 per cent of jobseekers are also excited about the potential impact, with 53 per cent agreeing AI is likely to create more jobs.

“This new survey brings encouraging news that jobseekers are not only aware of the promise of AI but are also excited about its potential. It demonstrates that job seekers are ready to embrace AI as a force for positive change in their careers,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

The report surveyed 7,275 employers and employees across seven markets. About 1,142 employers and jobseekers were surveyed in India.

Moreover, employers also believe that AI could improve the nature of employees’ tasks (85 per cent) and improve job security and opportunities for career development for their employees (77 per cent).

While Indian jobseekers are embracing the potential benefits of AI systems and tools, they also have concerns.

Concerns about upskilling or reskilling (43 per cent), possible job losses in their field or industry (29 per cent), and ethical issues (20 per cent) are the main ones. They also voiced concerns about potential bias (15 per cent) and detrimental effects on their well-being at work (17 per cent).

A large majority of jobseekers (78 per cent) mentioned the development of AI systems and tools will improve the hiring and candidate experience.

However, over half (50 per cent) of jobseekers said they are concerned about AI replacing human judgment and intuition in hiring decisions.

Further, the report showed that respondents in India are by far the most bullish on AI, with 98 per cent of HR professionals and 91 per cent of job seekers saying “they are currently using AI tools for work”.

Other strong adopters of AI are the US and Canada, used by 92 per cent of HR professionals and the UK (88 per cent). (IANS)