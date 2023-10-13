Google introduces image creation with AI-powered search generative experience

Shillong, October 13: Google has launched a feature that allows users to create images directly from a text prompt using its Search Generative Experience (SGE), powered by generative AI.

As per IANS, this capability is similar to what Google’s competitor, Microsoft, has offered in Bing Chat using OpenAI’s DALL-E model since March.

In addition, Google now enables users to draft text within SGE and customize the output by adjusting the length or tone of the written content.

Google stated in a blog post on Thursday, “As we continue to experiment with bringing generative AI capabilities into Search, we’re testing new ways to get more done as you’re searching – like creating an image that can bring an idea to life or getting help on a written draft when you need a starting point.”

For example, if users search for a request such as “draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast,” SGE will provide up to four generated images in the search results. Users can tap on these images to view how generative AI has elaborated on their initial query with descriptive details.

This image generation feature is currently available only in English in the United States for individuals who have opted into the SGE experiment and are 18 years or older, according to Google.

Google is also preparing to launch a tool called ‘About this image,’ which will assist users in easily assessing the context and credibility of images.

The company has implemented safeguards within the Search experience to block the creation of images that go against their prohibited use policy for generative AI, which includes harmful or misleading content.