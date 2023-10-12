Pork prices plummet in Manipur amid disease concerns

Shillong, October 12: Concerns over an unidentified pig disease in Manipur have led to a significant drop in pork consumption, causing prices to plummet, particularly in Imphal.

As per IANS, officials from the Manipur Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department have collected samples from piggeries in Kakching and Imphal East districts to investigate the potential disease outbreak in the state. The samples will be sent to a laboratory in Guwahati, and if a disease is confirmed, appropriate measures will be taken, according to officials.

Last year, Manipur experienced an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in three districts, prompting government action to combat the disease.

Currently, pork is selling for Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kilogram, down from the usual retail price of Rs 350 to Rs 380.

The Manipur Progressive Pig Farmers’ Association reported significant pig deaths, estimated at around Rs 20 crore, due to an unknown disease in several valley districts over the past few months.

While some have taken advantage of the reduced prices to enjoy pork feasts, concerns over disease outbreaks persist. ASF is highly contagious and has caused significant losses in northeastern states, affecting both families and the pork business.

Experts suggest that ASF may be introduced into the region through pigs or pork brought from neighboring Myanmar, Bangladesh, and nearby northeastern states.

The annual pork business in the northeast is valued at approximately Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore, with Assam being the leading supplier. Pork is a staple and popular meat among both tribals and non-tribals in the northeastern region.