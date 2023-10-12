Megha Kayak Festival gets underway at Umtrew River

Nongpoh, October 12: The Ri Bhoi Water Sports & Tourism Cooperative Society, in collaboration with the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of the Government of Meghalaya, officially launched the sixth edition of the Megha Kayak Fest 2023 on Thursday. The event, spanning three days, is taking place at White Water Village in Umtham, Ri Bhoi District.

The inauguration of this thrilling festival transpired at the enchanting Umtrew River, which now hosts the 6th edition of the Megha Kayak Festival. This festival is scheduled to run until October 14 and stands as a testament to Meghalaya’s unwavering commitment to promote the sport of kayaking while providing a platform for local talents to shine.

The occasion was met with enthusiasm from local youths in Meghalaya, with participants from Umtham village showcasing their eagerness and joy as they embarked on their kayaking adventures.

Lary Kordor Kharkrang, a member of the Ri Bhoi Water Sports and Tourism Cooperative Society, noted that the festival features 25 international professional kayakers representing various countries, including three from Meghalaya, who will compete in the professional category. Additionally, eight participants from Meghalaya will partake in the Intermediate Category. She expressed optimism that more international competitors will join the event on the following day.

The festival commenced with the Intermediate Category on the inaugural day, while the professional category is scheduled to take the spotlight in the ensuing days. Kharkrang emphasized that this event not only celebrates the essence of kayaking but also encapsulates the region’s dedication to nurturing its young talents and sustaining the sport for the years to come.