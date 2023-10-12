TRIFED holds Tribal Artisans Mela in NGH  

Tura, Oct 12: With an objective of handholding the rural artisans for improving their production, procurement, logistics and better marketing linkages, the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) in collaboration with District Adminstration, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Horticulture Department, Sericulture Department, Handloom Department, DCIC, MSRLS, MBDA-MBMA, North Garo Hills District organized the 2nd Phase of the Tribal Artisans Empanelment Mela (TAeM) at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills recently.

Artisans involved in woodcraft, cane & bamboo handicraft, weaving, food processing participated in the program. A total of 45(forty five) Nos. of artisans including VDVK were empaneled.

North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ms. Mitali Chandra inaugurated the Tribal Artisans Empanelment Mela (TAeM) in the presence of Shri. B K Sangma, Research Officer, Planning Department, Shri. ChengrengR Marak, District Handloom Officer, Shri Printhush M Sangma, District Mission Manager, MSRLS, Shri. Nagendra Nath Jha, Senior Manager, TRIFED Head Office, New Delhi, Shri PamthingKeishing, Deputy Manager, TRIFED Guwahati, Shri. Asif Ekbal Hussain, Senior Executive, Shri. Mezhuvolie , Business Executive, Shri. MonowarHussian, Project Executive, IIE Guwahati, and officials from MBDA-MBMA.