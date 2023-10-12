Assam cop in vigilance net for taking bribe 

Guwahati, Oct 12: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Thursday laid a trap at Dokmoka police station in Karbi Anglong district and arrested a sub-inspector of Assam Police after he was caught taking a bribe.

The operation conducted by the vigilance team was based on a complaint alleging that sub-inspector (unarmed branch) Sanat Kumar Mudoi, poasted as the officer-in charge of Dokmoka police station, had demanded Rs 40,000 as bribe from the complainant for allowing disturbance-free movement of the complainant’s trucks carrying iron rods/cement through the area under the jurisdiction of Dokmoka police station.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant had approached the vigilance directorate for taking necessary legal action against the sub-inspector.

Accordingly, a trap was laid at the police station and Mudoi was caught red handed, in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs 4,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

The bribe money was recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.

Further, a search was conducted at the official residence of the sub-inspector located on the premises of the police station, leading to the recovery of a cash amount of Rs 17, 74,500, which was subsequently seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

The vigilance team gathered sufficient evidence against the public servant before arresting him.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Necessary legal follow up action is underway, sources said.