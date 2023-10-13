10,000 more teachers to be appointed this year: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 13″ Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the recruitment of teachers in the state was underway and that 10,000 more teachers would be inducted in the current year.

“For promotion of the academic landscape of the state, the government is implementing the amalgamation process. This process of amalgamation of schools is infusing more quality and accountability into the system,” the chief minister said at the launch of the ceremonial distribution of bicycles as a part of CM’s Special Scheme for students of government and provincialised schools in Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

It may be noted that under the scheme altogether 3,69,454 students of Class IX will be given free bicycles involving a financial outlay of Rs 161 crore. Under the scheme, as many as 12,484 bicycles were distributed among the students of Sonitpur district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the state government has been working unrelentingly to improve the academic scenario of the state. As a part of the state government’s relentless efforts towards academic empowerment, free bicycles are being distributed to the students.

He also maintained that from next year, free bicycles would be given to students from Class VIII onwards.

The chief minister further pointed out that after 75 years of independence, the present state government was setting up high schools in the tea garden areas of Assam.