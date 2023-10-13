3-day coaching cum career guidance in armed forces at Selsella concludes

Tura, October 13: The Three-day coaching cum career guidance in armed forces organized for the youth of Garo Hills at Selsella C & RD Block in West Garo Hills concluded on October 13th, 2023. Organized by the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (Planning), the programme is evidence of the commitment of local authorities and community leaders to provide guidance and support in shaping the future of the region’s bright and aspiring youth. Held from October 11th to October 13th, 2023 at Naranghari field, Selsella the programme is expected to open new doors of opportunity and bring positive change to the lives of the aspiring youth of Garo Hills.

The event was accepted wholeheartedly by the community leaders and is a significant step towards empowering the young minds of Garo Hills by providing them with valuable insights and guidance on pursuing careers in the armed forces.

During the inaugural session, Additional Deputy Commissioner and District Planning Officer, W R G Momin, MCS outlined the significance of career opportunities in the armed forces and the positive impact it can have on the youth and the region as a whole.

The three day programme provided career guidance and shed light on distinct career opportunities in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) under the Ministry of +Home Affairs and the Indian Army which is under the Ministry of Defence.

Officiating Commandant, 120th Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Puroshottom Joshi shared valuable insights from his experience in the armed forces, motivating the attendees to work hard and overcome challenges in their pursuit of a career in the military.

The three day event included awareness sessions on Army recruitment and motivational talk by RMO, Indian Army, Shillong, Venkat Reddy, coaching cum guidance session by Inspector, 120 Battalion, CRPF, Rajiv Sarkar and physical training by the CRPF.