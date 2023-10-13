HITO demands separate quota policy for students

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 12: Representatives of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) met Law Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday and made a demand for a proper and explicit reservation policy regarding admission of students to government educational institutions, especially those offering professional and advanced courses.

According to the pressure group, it is extremely unlawful for educational institutions to apply the state reservation policy for admission into professional and advanced studies, since it is only intended for employment purposes.

This implementation might also be challenged in court, they observed.

“We request the government to establish an appropriate and transparent reservation strategy for admission to government educational institutions, particularly those for higher education and professional training, in order to prevent any disruption to the state’s students prior to the start of the upcoming academic year,” HITO said.

Lyngdoh gave HITO her word that she will write to the relevant departments to make sure that the law and procedure are followed in the selection and distribution of seats.