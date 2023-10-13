Hopes for road to divert traffic from Umiam bridge brighten

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 12: Trinamool Congress vice-president, George B Lyngdoh is hopeful that the road project connecting the Mawlai and Shillong bypasses to divert traffic from the Umiam bridge will come up soon.

Lyngdoh, who has been advocating for an alternate road citing the safety of the Umiam bridge, said: “As per the latest information, a road will be taken up with a new alignment joining the Mawlai bypass and the Shillong bypass.”

“So, after a lot of work done on the ground and with the cooperation of the people, one road has been started from the Mawlai bypass, which will be touching the Shillong bypass,” he added.

“I am really thankful to those who have taken this decision as in the long run it would help divert major traffic and heavy trucks from the Umiam bridge so that the logistics do not suffer.”

The alternate road would be about 15 km, it was learnt. Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal recently told the Assembly that an alternative route to the Umiam bridge, which is a major lifeline of the state providing access to several northeastern states, was being pursued, even as measures are being taken to strengthen the bridge built in 1965.

In May last year, the High Court of Meghalaya directed the state to ban vehicles carrying a load of more than 10 metric tonnes from plying over the Umiam bridge following suggestions by the National Highways Authority of India and the Border Roads Organisation that the existing bridge may not be able to bear the present traffic load.