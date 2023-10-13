Israeli forces continue Gaza assault amid hostage crisis; UN warns of devastation

Shillong, October 13: Israeli forces maintained their offensive in the Gaza Strip, raising the possibility of a ground invasion in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The situation took a dire turn as Hamas terrorists took 150 hostages. Israel declared it would not cease its siege until the hostages were released.

As per India Today, on Friday, Israel’s military issued an order for the evacuation of northern Gaza, home to approximately 1.1 million people, nearly half of the territory’s population. This directive, to be carried out within 24 hours, drew criticism from UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who labeled it “impossible” and warned of “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

In an attempt to garner support for its actions in Gaza, Israel presented graphic images of deceased children and civilians to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defense ministers, attributing these casualties to Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained resolute in his determination to dismantle Hamas after the deadly attack on Israeli communities on October 7. However, Gaza teetered on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, with the death toll exceeding 1,500, and essential supplies running critically low.

An Israeli airstrike reduced a refugee camp in Gaza City to ruins, part of a heightened bombardment that followed a multi-front assault by Hamas militants resulting in the deaths of over 1,300 Israelis. Tragically, these airstrikes claimed the lives of over 1,500 Palestinians, including women and children.

Iran’s UN mission issued a warning, suggesting that if Israel did not halt its bombardment, the conflict could escalate into “other fronts.” While Iran denied involvement in the Hamas attacks, it emphasized the success of the operation, attributing it to its unexpected nature, characterizing it as Israel’s “biggest failure.”

As of October 12, 2023, Israeli artillery continued to pound the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip at a rate of one round every 30 seconds, according to the news agency AFP. The Israeli army, in a statement on Thursday, revealed that it had launched approximately 6,000 munitions containing a total of 4,000 tonnes of explosives since commencing strikes against Hamas targets on Saturday.