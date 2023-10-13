Rajasthan: ED conducts early morning raids on aides of Congress leaders in in paper leak case

Shillong, October 13: In a surprise operation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated searches at the residences and offices of individuals associated with senior Congress leaders. The focus of these raids was the paper leak case, and they unfolded early in the morning on a Friday.

As per IANS, the ED teams were busy searching the properties of one Dinesh Khodania in Jaipur and Dungarpur, with simultaneous raids occurring in nine other locations in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Dungarpur linked to Spardha Choudhary and Ashok Jain.

Dinesh Khodania is reported to have close ties to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while Spardha Choudhary is known to be a friend of Suresh Dhaka, who remains a fugitive in the paper leak case. Ashok Jain’s proximity to a Congress leader added another layer of interest to the investigation.

ED sources disclosed that Babulal Katara, a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), and the alleged mastermind of the paper leak, Bhupendra Saran, had been taken into ED custody for questioning.

During this period, Babulal Katara shared information about several other individuals with the ED, leading to the subsequent detainment of Bhupendra Saran for further investigation.

The intelligence obtained from Babulal Katara and Bhupendra Saran was then relayed to the ED’s Delhi office, which launched an extensive inquiry into Dinesh Khodania, Ashok Jain, and Spardha Chaudhary.

Over the course of a week, the ED scrutinized their financial records, backgrounds, networks, and potential roles in upcoming Assembly elections. Additionally, the ED acquired valuable insights into the connections of numerous senior leaders based in Civil Lines. As a result, teams were dispatched from both Delhi and Gujarat to conduct the raids in Jaipur.