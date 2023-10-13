Saina Nehwal joins ‘Badminton Pros’ as mentor to uplift Indian badminton

Saina Nehwal, an Olympic Bronze medallist and one of India’s most iconic and accomplished shuttlers, brings her unparalleled experience, dedication, and exemplary achievements to inspire the next generation of Indian badminton talents.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to the sport of badminton, which has given me so much. I sought to collaborate with like-minded, passionate individuals who possess a deep understanding of badminton and uphold the highest professional standards. I was genuinely impressed by the methodical approach taken in coaching prospective talent and nurturing their progress,” said Saina.

She joins fellow compatriots Parupalli Kashyap, a Commonwealth Gold Medallist and Olympian, and Indian badminton player RMV Gurusai Dutt, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, in this exciting venture, creating a formidable team of mentors dedicated to the growth of the sport in India.

In her role as mentor, Saina will oversee and monitor the players’ development, helping them build mental fortitude and excel in their gameplay.

“Having competed at the highest level, I’ve come to realise the necessity of a systematic coaching approach for aspiring badminton players. I’m thrilled that Saina, Kashyap, and Gurusai Dutt have now joined us to contribute their expertise in crafting a comprehensive badminton coaching program,” said Anup Sridhar.

IANS