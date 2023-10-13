Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival to begin on Nov 17

Shillong, Oct 13: The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival scheduled for Nov 17, 18 and 19 this year promises to be the most happening and unforgettable experience for the visitors and participants as it is set to unveil an exceptional headliner line-up and an exciting all-new multi-stage layout at the stunning RBDSA Sports Complex

Prepare yourselves for a musical extravaganza as the festival proudly presents an incredible array of artists who will grace the stage and set the atmosphere on fire. The headliner line-up for the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023 includes internationally acclaimed sensations such as Ne-Yo, Ronan Keating, Sanam, Jonas Blue, SURL, Pink Panda, Kenny Musik and an array of local talents, including Meba Otilia, Lou Majaw, Blue Temptation, and many more credible artists from Shillong and North East India

Ne-Yo, the Grammy Award-winning R&B artist known for his chart-topping hits, and Ronan Keating, the iconic voice behind timeless classics, will ensure that the musical experience is nothing short of a magical experience. Sanam, the YouTube sensation and heartthrob will steal hearts with his melodious tunes, while Jonas Blue and Pink Panda will keep the energy soaring with their electrifying performances The local artists will add their distinctive flavours, creating a harmonious blend of musical talent that is unique to the essence of Shillong

But the festival doesn’t stop at music! It has a wide range of activities to cater to all interests and celebrate the spirit of fantasy and imagination to the Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant where the essence of beauty and grace will be recognized. The choir contest will fill the air with harmonious melodies, and the graffiti contest and art installation contest will transform the festival grounds into an open-air art gallery. If you’ve got a passion for singing, don’t miss the karaoke contest.

For the thrill-seekers, there’s the Ferris wheel to get a breathtaking view of the festival grounds and the city. And if you crave an adrenaline rush, by the zipline, which will send you soaring through the festival atmosphere creating an unforgettable experience like never before.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of culture, art, and music that is unparalleled in the Northeast of India. With its new multi-stage layout at the RBDSA Sports Complex, this year’s festival promises to be bigger, better, and more unforgettable than ever before.

Mark your calendars for the 17th, 18th and 19th of November 2023 and get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience that promises to be the most happening festival in Northeast India. Come join us at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival and make unforgettable memories with your friends and family. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.shillongcherryblossom.com