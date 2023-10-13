Kerala residents return home from Israel under ‘Operation Ajay’

Shillong, October 13: Five individuals from Kerala, part of the initial group evacuated from the conflict-ridden Israel as part of ‘Operation Ajay,’ have safely returned to their homes.

As per IANS, while the journey from Israel to Delhi incurred no expenses, those heading to various Kerala airports had to purchase tickets for their travel.

The first flight arriving in Delhi carried seven passengers from Kerala, five of whom disembarked in Kochi. A woman from Palakkad expressed her appreciation for the responsiveness of Indian Embassy officials, noting their unwavering moral support.

A female PhD student from Malappuram revealed that, had it not been for her parents’ anxiety, she would have chosen to remain in Israel. She described recent events, including rocket attacks in their area, and explained the university’s normal operations under such circumstances. She decided to return to ease her parents’ concerns.

A man employed in Israel shared his eagerness to return once the situation calms down in the Gaza strip and at the Lebanese border, the focal points of current action. He emphasized that life in other parts of Israel remained largely unaffected.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan estimated that approximately 7,000 people from Kerala are currently in the strife-torn nation. This includes a significant number of female nurses, students, and other professionals.