Sports Snippets

IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee

MUMBAI, Oct 12: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended with immediate effect the Russian Olympic Committee for including as its members regional sports organisations from places annexed by it from Ukraine.The latest suspension will not impact the participation of sportspersons with Russian passports from participating in the Paris Olympic Games as neutral athletes.The decision comes into effect immediately and will continue until the IOC Executive Board decides to lift the suspension, Mark Adams, IOC’s Director of Communication, informed in a press conference after a meeting of the IOC Executive Board held here on Thursday. (IANS)

Maninder to lead Bengal Warriors in PKL Season 10

mumbai, Oct 12: Bengal Warriors retained Maninder Singh for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League.The 33-year-old raider, who was integral to the Bengal Warriors last season, spoke about his retention and continuing his journey in the league with the team.“Before the auction, I had faith that I would be part of the Bengal Warriors, and even my family had a similar inkling. I have played for Bengal Warriors for a while and it is now my home team. The atmosphere within the team is always great, which allows me to express myself fully during the matches. (IANS)

Olympic champion gymnast Mary Retton remains in intensive care

NEW YORK, Oct 12: Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton remained in intensive care on Wednesday while dealing with a rare form of pneumonia.Retton’s daughters posted a message on Instagram saying their mother “continues to fight” and thanked the thousands who have donated money to help take care of Retton’s medical bills. Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, the oldest of Retton’s four daughters, said in a video update on Instagram that the family was “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support for Retton, 55. (AP)

Sanju Samson to lead Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

KOCHI, Oct 12: Sanju Samson was on Thursday appointed as the Kerala captain for the upcoming Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, scheduled to be held from October 16 to November 6 across various venues.Kerala will open their Group B campaign in the tournament with a match against Himachal Pradesh in Mumbai.In the group, Kerala and HP will compete along with Sikkim, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Odisha, Services and Chandigarh. (PTI)