Transfer Buzz

Barcelona set sight on midfielder Jorginho

Barcelona are weighing up a move for 31-year-old Arsenal and Italy midfielder Jorginho. Jorginho has played only a bit-part role in Arteta’s side since his transfer, initially as an understudy to Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the line-up while he is now behind Rice in the pecking order. The midfielder has started just one Premier League campaign to date this campaign.Jorginho, 31, has been added to Barcelona’s transfer shortlist for a new deep-lying midfielder.

Harry Maguire wishes to leave Manchester United

England defender Harry Maguire, 30, has threatened to leave Manchester United if he continues to struggle for regular first-team football under manager Erik ten Hag. Maguire is a strong and commanding centre-back, who is also good on the ball. He is known for his aerial ability, his leadership qualities, and his ability to read the game.Maguire made his senior debut for England in 2017. He was a member of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jesse Lingard wants to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Jesse Lingard has boosted his chances of a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq after scoring for Steven Gerrard’s side in a friendly on Wednesday. The England forward, 30, has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest this summer. Lingard fell out of favor at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick.Lingard is a versatile and creative attacking player. He is known for his dribbling skills, his vision, and his ability to score goals.