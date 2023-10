By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 13: The state government has donated Rs 1 crore to flood-hit Sikkim.

“With prayers for our brothers and sisters in the state, Rs 1 crore was transferred through the Meghalaya Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Sikkim in aid of the flood-affected victims of Sikkim,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated.

Recent floods and landslides in the Himalayan state of Sikkim have resulted in a significant loss of life and property.