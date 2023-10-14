Dengue claims one life in GH

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 13: The state has reported one death and 44 instances of dengue, the majority of which were found in the plains belt of the Garo Hills region.

As many as 139 tests were conducted between October 3 and 12, leading to the detection of dengue.

According to Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, dengue cases are primarily found in the plains belt of the Garo Hills region. “While there was a concerning scenario on October 3, 4, and 5, the problem has now been confined and brought under control,” she said.

“We have tested 139 fever cases, most of which are from the Garo Hills region,” Lyngdoh added.