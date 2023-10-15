A Hundred Years of Lighting Shillong with Hydro Power

D.P. Bhattacharya

Shillong, a charming hill station nestled in India, captivates visitors with its idyllic  landscapes, meticulously maintained winding roads, temperate climate, and the  enchanting embrace of pine forests. This haven beckons weary urban dwellers,  yearning for solace and rejuvenation of both body and soul. Despite these natural  blessings, the growth of this enchanting destination was impeded by a glaring  deficiency: inadequate illumination.

In the early days of the British Raj, Shillong suffered from a glaring lack of proper  lighting, rendering it one of the most poorly lit areas. The meager provision comprised  a mere 15 petrol lamps and 75 oil lamps scattered throughout Shillong and its  Cantonment vicinity, their feeble glow dimming into insignificance on moonlit nights.

This is the remarkable narrative recounting the transformation of the once dimly lit  hill station, evolving from the worst-lit to the best-lit destination of its time. This  transformation was wrought by the unyielding determination of a dedicated cadre of  individuals. It is also the chronicle of the ascent of a native enterprise, forged amidst  trials, setbacks, and uncertainty—a tale of the birth of a triumphant Indian company.

In the year 1905, when Assam merged with Eastern Bengal, the prospect of  illuminating Shillong with hydroelectric power generated from its abundant water  sources was entertained. Originally, the vision was to illuminate the Government  House using Ward’s Lake water, but this concept was eventually discarded, as was  the notion of harnessing the Crinoline Falls. This insight is gleaned from a report dated  December 26, 1906, authored by Messrs. Scott-Mackenzie and Harrison. These

gentlemen, in their report, subsequently suggested the utilization of Bishop’s Falls, yet  it offered scant practical insights.

The first comprehensive project report, bearing the title “Report on the Electric  Lighting of Shillong,” was meticulously crafted and submitted by Mr. J.W. Meares, M.  Inst. C.E., M.I.E.E., Electrical Adviser to the Government of India, in November 1908.  In this groundbreaking report, Mr. Meares proposed the establishment of North  Eastern India’s inaugural hydroelectric power station, which would rank as the  country’s third oldest hydroelectric station. This ambitious venture sought to leverage  Beaden Falls and its adjacent rapids.

In his report, Mr. Meares asserted that Shillong should be capable of replicating the  achievements of Darjeeling (where, under his guidance, the nation’s inaugural hydro  power station was commissioned in 1894) and Mussoorie. To accomplish this, Meares  selected the Umkhrah River (now Wah Umkhrah River), located in proximity to Beadon Falls, by harnessing the  portion of the cascade between the bridge and the confluence of the two rivers.

The endeavor commenced with a thorough assessment of the Umkhrah River during the  solitary dry season from January to March 1907, revealing a minimum discharge of  575 cubic feet of water per minute. Hydrometeorological data crucial to the project’s evaluation were meticulously compiled by Shillong’s Public Works Department at  that time.

Within his report, Mr. Meares extended his gratitude to Mr. Bell, the diligent surveyor  responsible for all the comprehensive survey work essential to the project. He  envisioned the project with an estimated water discharge of 90 cubic feet per minute  and a net head of 570 feet, along with a turbine efficiency rate of 75%. These  parameters yielded a consistent power output of 73 BHP over 24 hours. To cater to  night-time needs for 12 hours, it was assumed that the daytime flow of 12 hours at the  aforementioned rate would be impounded, thereby ensuring a minimum of 146 BHP.

With the availability of water and its head, Mr. Meares proposed two sets of direct coupled turbo alternators, each consisting of a 30-inch Pelton wheel flexibly coupled  to a single-phase alternator with a normal full load output of 50 true Kilowatts at 2,100  volts, 50 cycles with 25% overload. The probable demand for power at that time in  Shillong was calculated by Mr. Meares as follows –

Street lighting (50 Candlepower, 260 volt ‘osram’  lamps each requiring 60 Watts) 346 Nos. 21 Kilowatts

Government House 4.8 Kilowatts

The Government Press (204 lamps of 16 candle  power)

3.2 Kilowatts

Government Offices 10 Kilowatts

The Club (Shillong Club requires about 135 lamps  of 16 candle power)

The Hotel (Pinewood requires 100 lamps of 16  candle power) 2.2 Kilowatts 1.6 Kilowatts

Private houses and shops etc. * 10.6 Kilowatts

Total 53.4 Kilowatts

*With assumption that two-third of all houses will, after a fixed time, use electric light

The meticulous cost assessment detailed in the Comprehensive Project Report (CPR)  projected an estimated expenditure of Rs. 1,75,000 for the venture, with a generation  cost computed at 1.88 annas per unit.

Regrettably, the ambitious project blueprint, conceived by Mr. Meares in 1908,  languished without implementation for over a decade, remaining an unfulfilled  promise for the hill station. During this period, Shillong continued to shroud itself in

darkness, save for a sparse scattering of feeble lights at night, which paradoxically  seemed to accentuate the prevailing obscurity.

In the year 1921, a group of enterprising locals, spearheaded by the esteemed Kumin  Manik of the Princely State of Mylliem, Col. Herbert (a retired Inspector-General of  Police of Assam), Mr. Wilson Reade, Mr. Ramnath Dutta, Sri T.C. Goswami, and three  siblings of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, MD, FRCS, MLC (who later ascended to the  position of the inaugural Chief Minister of West Bengal)—specifically Mr. S.C. Roy,  Bar-at-law, and Mr. Sukumar Roy, an accomplished Electrical Engineer hailing from  Calcutta—united their efforts to establish “The Shillong Hydro-Electric Ltd.” in  October 1921. Colonel D. Herbert assumed the role of Chairman, while Mr. R.N. Dutta  assumed the mantle of Managing Director. The company applied to the Government  for a License, which was duly granted under the Indian Electricity Act of 1910 in 1922. Shillong, nestled within the Khasi Hills, operated under its distinctive legal framework, and a venture situated in the State of Mylliem, beyond the purview of  British India, naturally presented intricate legal challenges necessitating judicious  navigation. In this context, Mr. S.C. Roy, Bar-at-Law, expended an unwavering effort to  solidify the company’s legal foundation.

The visionary Syiem of Mylliem, the original architect of this endeavor and an Ex-officio director of the company, granted the company an enduring lease of the  waterfalls. He personally assumed the mantle of guiding operations within his forests  to facilitate the extraction and supply of Sal posts to the company, significantly  mitigating costs.

Mr. Ramnath Dutta, armed with his profound understanding of the local language  and community in Shillong, adeptly surmounted many initial challenges. Colonel D.  Herbert’s invaluable contributions shone in numerous demanding circumstances,  underscoring the advantages of robust and honest collaboration between Indian and  European stakeholders.

Mr. Sukumar Roy, the proprietor of Messrs. Wilson and Roy, a distinguished Electrical  Engineer renowned for his expertise, played a pivotal role in ensuring the timely  completion of the Project. Lastly, Mr. Bidhan Chandra Roy shouldered the full  financial responsibility of the company, thereby enabling other directors to dedicate  themselves fully to the cause. Among these dedicated individuals, Mr. A. C. Sen, the  Managing-cum-Resident Director, and Mr. Dhobindro Lyndoh, a Technical  Superintendent, emerged as towering figures who remained steadfast in their service  to the company from 1922 until 1977.

Construction work commenced promptly in early 1922. A dam was meticulously  erected on the picturesque Umkhrah river, diverting its waters into a channel carved into  the rocky side of the gorge. This channel led to the Forebay, an elevated reservoir  situated above the Power House nestled at the gorge’s base. A small tunnel was  ingeniously crafted beneath the existing G.S. Road to facilitate the flow of water to the  open channel. From the Forebay, water was conveyed to the Power House through  robust 13-inch diameter, 1200-feet long boiler-quality steel riveted pipes, cascading  with a sheer drop of 600 feet.

The Power House, strategically positioned 25 feet above the high flood level of the  Umkhrah river, was meticulously designed with seismic resilience, bearing in mind  the catastrophic earthquake that had struck Cherrapunji in 1896. The Power House’s  plinth was an imposing, solid, reinforced structure measuring 21 feet in height, 40 feet  in length, and 20 feet in width.

All construction materials were transported to the Power House site through  temporary wire rope lines. Turbo-generator sets and Penstock pipes were lowered  down the gorge using wire ropes operated by a Mechanical Winch. Pelton Wheels  were expertly coupled with the Generators, rotating at 1000 rpm and equipped with  hydraulic governors, shunt circuits, and primary regulators. The Power House was  meticulously outfitted and completed in every aspect.

The Electrical Energy generated at the Power House underwent voltage stepping-up  to 2000 volts before transmission via High Tension Lines to six Sub-Stations

strategically located across the town. At these substations, the current was  subsequently reduced to 230 volts and conveyed through Low Tension lines to  illuminate streets and various structures, both public and private. The streetlights,  extending over 23 miles, boasted a luminosity of 50 Candle Power, with 440 of them  gracing the Municipal area. The company instituted a modest fee of Rs. 4 per light per  month, encompassing installation and maintenance costs, a rate significantly more  economical than that offered by the Calcutta Electrical Supply Corporation at that  time.

The entire endeavor, encompassing the installation of two 100KW TG Sets,  development of the transmission and distribution system, culminated within a  remarkable 18-month timeline. The project received its formal inauguration in  October 1923, graced by the presence of the illustrious Maharani of Cooch Behar.

Subsequently, this Power Station experienced incremental expansion with the  incorporation of four additional units of 100KW, 250KW, 320KW, and 640KW in the  years 1928, 1939, 1956, and 1960. The Sonapani Mini Hydro project dutifully met the  energy demands of Shillong for an impressive span of 59 years, from October 1923  until April 8th, 1982, when it regrettably ceased operations due to the unavailability  of spare parts for the aging generating Sets and the deterioration of penstock Pipes.


Acknowledging the historical significance of the Project, the Me.S.E.B took the  decision to resurrect, refurbish, and rebuild it as a Heritage project in the early 2000s.  At that time, the author, holding the position of Head of the Civil Wing of the Board,  approached the Ministry of Non-Conventional Energy, Government of India, seeking  Capital Subsidy for the project’s renovation. M.N.E.S. responded affirmatively,  granting the initial tranche of 67.5 lakhs as capital subsidy, as confirmed in their  communication dated May 18, 2001 (No. GIA/09/2K-2K1/Cash/16.00.33). Once again,  the Sonapani project sprang to life under the auspices of Me.S.E.B.

The extensive process of renovating and reconstructing the Sonapani project, now  featuring a single 1500 KW unit, concluded by October 2009. Sonapani, standing as  the country’s third-oldest hydroelectric station, has regained its functionality with a

rejuvenated infrastructure and appearance, once more illuminating and powering the  lives of Shillong’s residents, akin to an unwavering and reliable friend.

Acknowledgement

1. Report on the ‘Electrical lighting of Shillong’ by J.W. MEARES, M. Inst. C.E.,  M.I.C.E. Electrical Adviser, Govt. of India, November 1908.

2. Compiled and Reproduced from “Hydro-Electric Scheme in Shillong ” Reprint  from Bengalee, Sunday, January 4th, 1925.

(The author is a Retired Principal Chief Engineer and Member Hydro, Me.S.E.B., Shillong)

