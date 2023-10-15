Actress Sonakshi Sinha and rapper Honey Singh reunite for ‘Kalaastar’

Shillong, October 15: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, known for her recent appearance in the streaming series ‘Dahaad,’ has teamed up with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh after a hiatus of 9 years. The dynamic duo unveiled their latest track, ‘Kalaastar,’ on Sunday.

As per IANS, this song is a sequel to Sonakshi and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s earlier music album, ‘Desi Kalaakar,’ which captivated audiences in 2014. The music video for ‘Kalaastar’ showcases a palpable chemistry between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sonakshi.

Expressing her excitement about this collaboration, Sonakshi Sinha said, “Reuniting with Yo Yo Honey Singh after 9 years was an absolute delight. Working with Honey is always a blast, and the vibe of this song is oozing with swagger.”

She added, “Moreover, it’s an extension of ‘Desi Kalaakar,’ which was cherished by fans. I hope we receive the same kind of love this time too, as ‘Kalaastar’ is making waves in today’s music scene.”

‘Kalaastar’ is now available for streaming on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi, who made her OTT debut with ‘Dahaad’ earlier this year, is gearing up for her role in the period drama ‘Heeramandi,’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Set in pre-Independent India, the series narrates the lives of courtesans spanning three generations in the Heeramandi district. The star-studded cast includes Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, and Manisha Koirala, and it’s set to release on Netflix.