Nora Fatehi’s intensive training for ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa’ with Vidyut Jammwal

Shillong, October 15: Actress Nora Fatehi embarked on a rigorous physical training journey for her role in the film ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa,’ where she stars alongside actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal.

As per IANS, this physical training was a new and challenging experience for Nora, as she hadn’t previously ventured into action roles. To prepare for the demands of her character, she engaged in intensive training to enhance her strength, agility, and physique.

Nora’s fitness routine involved a strict regimen that incorporated strength training and flexibility exercises, essential for the physically demanding scenes in ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa.’ Her training also encompassed stretching and a crash course in martial arts to boost her stamina, considering the physical and mental demands of martial arts.

However, Nora’s dedication extended beyond the training requirements, as she pushed herself to go above and beyond her limits, seeking a unique and challenging experience.

Directed by Aditya Dutt, ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa’ is a crime drama that follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to becoming a prominent figure in the city’s underworld.

Apart from this film, Nora will also make her acting debut in the Telugu industry with Varun Tej’s ‘Matka.’ In Bollywood, she has completed work on director Remo Dsouza’s ‘Be Happy’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan and will soon be seen alongside Kunal Khemu in the film ‘Madgaon Express,’ which is nearing its release date. Most of her ongoing projects are in the final stages of post-production.