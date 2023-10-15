Congress announced 144 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Shillong, October 15: The Congress party has made a significant move by announcing its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, coinciding with the commencement of the Navratri festival.

As per IANS, in a strategic move, the party has ensured that the list maintains a balance of various castes, aligning with its commitment to social representation.

According to the state Congress office, the central leadership unveiled the candidate list at precisely 9 am. What’s intriguing is that the total number of candidates revealed, 144, holds a numerological significance, as it sums up to 9.

This unique approach highlights the party’s emphasis on numbers and symbolism in their electoral strategy. Impressively, 64 of the candidates in this initial list are incumbent Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), indicating a mix of experience and fresh faces in the electoral fray.

The Congress has made it clear that the caste census will be a pivotal aspect of its election agenda. In line with this commitment, the party has nominated 39 candidates from the Other Backward Class (OBC), 52 candidates for the seats reserved for the Scheduled Caste (22), and Scheduled Tribe (30). To ensure comprehensive representation, 47 candidates come from the general category, with 18 each from the Brahmin and Kshatriya communities. Additionally, the list includes 19 women candidates, six of whom belong to minority communities. The average age of the 144 candidates is reported to be around 50 years, signifying a diverse and experienced group.

Notably, among the 64 MLAs retained in the first list, at least nine have made transitions from the ruling BJP, including those who have undergone ‘ghar wapasi.’ These individuals include Kapidhwaj Singh (Gudh), Rashmi Singh Patel (Nagoud), Bodh Singh Bhagat (Katangi), Neeraj Sharma (Surkhi), Avadhesh Nayak (Datia), Saheb Singh Gurjar (Gwalior Rural), Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav (Mungawali), Baijnath Yadav (Kolaras), and Anubhav Munjare (Balaghat). This move demonstrates the dynamic and evolving political landscape in Madhya Pradesh.