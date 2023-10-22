Rebel leaders pose challenge to BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Shillong, October 22: Rebel leaders of both BJP and Congress are poised to disrupt the political landscape in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

In several constituencies, these insurgents hold the potential to sway the results, creating a significant dilemma for both major political parties.

As per IANS, the election for the 230-member state Assembly, scheduled for November 17, will witness a direct face-off between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Given the intense competition, both parties are taking cautious measures in candidate selection, leading to discontent among various factions.

Those denied tickets are either defecting to other parties or making considerable efforts to harm their current affiliations. The Congress has faced protests in response to its candidate announcements, resulting in changes in three locations – Datia, Pichhore, and Gotegaon. Additionally, several officials have resigned from their positions and some have left the party.

The BJP, having released four lists and declared candidates for 144 seats, has also encountered protests over ticket distributions. Notably, some BJP leaders, including sitting MLAs Birendra Raghuvanshi and Narayan Tripathi, left the party due to disappointment in not securing Congress tickets.

Both parties are concerned about the growing dissatisfaction and are tasking senior leaders with persuading disgruntled members, assuring them of significant roles if their party attains state governance. Furthermore, efforts are being made to accommodate many leaders within the organization.

Political analysts anticipate a closely contested election in Madhya Pradesh, with either party having the potential to form the government. This uncertainty has driven leaders who were denied tickets to rebel and join smaller parties such as the SP, BSP, and AAP. The attraction of smaller parties lies in the possibility of holding the key to power if neither of the major parties secures a majority.