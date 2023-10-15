Congress fields ‘Hanuman’ Vikram Mastal against CM Chouhan from MP’s Budhni seat

Bhopal, Oct 15: Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath will contest the Assembly election from his home town Chhindwara as the party on Sunday announced the list of 144 candidates including Kamal Nath.

The Congress has fielded actor Vikram Mastal, who played Lord Hanuman’a role in Anand Sagar’s 2008 TV show Ramayana, against CM Chouhan from Budhni seat. while Sanjay Shukla will be contesting the election against BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore 1.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Govind Singh has been fielded from Lahar assembly seat and former LoP Ajay Singh (Rahul) from Churhat in Sidhi district. The Congress has fielded Avdhes Nayak against the state home minister Narottam Mishra from Datia seat.

The Congress has fielded senior party leader Ramkishor Dange against state agriculture minister Kamal Patel from Dhar assembly constituency. Former minister Jitu Patwari has been given ticket from Rau seat of Indore district, while the party has fielded former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria’s son Vikrant Bhuria from Jhabua seat.

Out of 144 candidates in the first list, the Congress has fielded 47 general candidates and 39 OBC candidates.

The party has also announced the candidates for 52 reserved seats for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. It has announced 30 candidates for seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe and 22 for Scheduled Caste in the state.

The list also includes as many as six candidates from the minority community, while overall 19 women have been given tickets in the first list.

The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled on November 17, while the counting of votes will be done on December 3. (IANS)