TPCC chief, CLP leader figure in Congress’ first list for Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 15:Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are among the prominent faces in the first list of 55 candidates announced by the party on Sunday.

As many as 17 candidates are from Reddy community in the first list of the Congress candidates for November 30 election.

There are 12 from Backward Classes (BCs), 12 from Scheduled Castes (Scs), two from Scheduled Tribes (STs), seven from Velama, two from Brahmins and three Muslims. There are five women among the candidates.

The party has also given tickets to Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao and his son Rohith Rao, who had resigned from the ruling Bhrata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress party a few days ago. Hanumantha Rao will contest from Malkajgiri, a seat which he won in 2018 on BRS ticket. He defected to the Congress after BRS rejected his demand for ticket to his son from Medak. The Congress party has named Rohith Rao as the candidate from Medak.

The Congress party has also given ticket to former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who too had joined the party recently after resigning from BRS. He will contest from Kollapur.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Pawan Khera’s wife and TPCC general secretary Kota Neelima has been fielded from Sanathnagar constituency.

State Congress chief Revanth Reddy will contest from the Kodangal constituency, where he suffered defeat in the 2018 elections. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 from Malkajgiri.

Uttam Kumar Reddy will contest from Huzurnagar while his wife N. Padmavathi Reddy has been fielded from Kodad. The former TPCC chief was elected from Huzurnagar in 2018 but he had to vacate the seat after he was elected to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda. Padmavathi Reddy, who had lost the election from Kodad in 2018, was fielded as the party candidate in the by-election from Huzurnagar but the BRS wrested the seat from Congress.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will contest from Nalgonda. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Bhongir constituency in 2019.

Former deputy Chief Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha (Andole), former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav (Musheerabad), AICC secretary A. Sampath Kumar (Alampur), former minister and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy (Jagtial) are among other key candidates.

The Congress has retained the sitting MLAs Bhatti Vikramarka (Madhira), D. Sridharbabu (Manthani), Danasari Anasuya Seethakka (Mulug) and T. Jagga Reddy (Sangareddy). (IANS)