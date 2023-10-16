Bernard writes to CM, seeks more GHADC funds for Tura

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 15: Tura MDC and Meghalaya BJP vice president, Bernard N Marak on Sunday dispatched a complaint to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, alleging the allotment of a miniscule amount of funds by the GHADC to the Tura constituency which, in turn, has deprived the people of getting the basic facilities sanctioned by the Centre.

According to Bernard, a total of Rs 15 lakh was allotted by the GHADC to the Tura constituency.

“I am a BJP MDC and NPP is in coalition with BJP in the Centre and the state but in the GHADC, the NPP has treated BJP unfairly in all activities, even in the distribution of developmental funds sanctioned by the BJP government at the Centre through the rural local bodies under the 15th Finance Commission. Tura is the biggest constituency under the GHADC, having the highest number of population and voters. Biasness by the NPP-led executive committee has deprived the people of Tura of basic facilities which could have been provided through the funds sanctioned by the central government,” Bernard alleged.

Bernard, in his letter urged the CM to look into the matter and direct the executive committee “to stop treating BJP as opposition and distribute the basic grants (tied and untied) equally to all so that the people get the benefit”.

“Kindly, stop discrimination of non NPP MDCs in GHADC as it affects the people they represent,” he added.

The Tura MDC also requested the CM to release the due amount payable to GHADC by the state government as royalty and others pointing out that the council is sinking in debts and under pressure to pay its employees for the last 31 months.

A request was also made for the payment of the afforestation fund released through the agreement signed by the ANVC and ANVC-B as well as the motor vehicle tax, which he claimed has not been cleared by the state government.