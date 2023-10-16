Inclusion of women in Dorbar EC: A step towards matriarchy or tokenism?

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 15: The debate about women’s position in a Khasi society owing to their presence in decision making bodies like the Dorbar took a new turn with the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council’s nod to induct two women in the executive committee of the Dorbar.

However, an editorial that appeared in The Shillong Times on October 3 had argued that this would be “tokenism” at best and Khasi women would not accept this sort of a “consolation prize”.

“This is at best tokenism and Khasi women should not be pleased with these carrots being dangled before them, nor should they readily accept the patronage of being “included” in the executive committee of the Dorbar. Khasi women are quite capable of heading a Dorbar Shnong if need be,” the editorial stated.

The Shillong Times tried to find out more about what women in power had to say about the KHADC move.

Cabinet Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh had a contrasting opinion and said that women should not serve as the heads of village Dorbars. She, however, supports the inclusion of the women in the executive committee.

Lyngdoh told a section of the media that this concept was created by the forefathers who were visionary and may have held the view that women were not best suited for this role, and underscored the importance of the customary laws assigning the role of caring for families and children to women while men play an active role in village Dorbars, including the position of headman.

Ironically, the lone cabinet minister who holds important portfolios like Law, Health and Family Welfare and Agriculture, applauded the Women’s Reservation Act that seeks 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

In the Khasi society, Dorbar is the first court that the locality or community members approach, and the inclusion of women in it could be seen as a game changer in addressing social issues like drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and single motherhood, among others.

“We cannot allow men to take decisions in matters related to women’s well-being, safety and obviously if we work together, a lot of issues can be tackled better, if we are also a part of the decision making process,” said Theilin Phanbuh, president of Lympung Ki Seng Kynthei, an organisation that is advocating for women’s inclusion in the Dorbar’s executive committee since 2011.

However, disagreeing that this is some sort of consolation prize, she said that this indeed is a good start.

Grace Mary Kharpuri, member of the KHADC, also echoed similar opinions as that of Ampareen and said that customary laws have been like that since time immemorial and it should be followed.

She, however, also underlined the importance of women in a society and how they have played an important role for the community’s welfare. “You know of the Seng Kynthei. They do play an important part in the Dorbars, and especially in women related issues, this is just an upgrade and women will be able to raise their voices in the Dorbar and we all are very happy about it,” she added.

Lympung Ki Seng Kynthei is a culmination of 28 Seng Kynthei (women’s wing) of the city and suburbs.

The decision by KHADC to include women in the Dorbar’s executive committee is a step with an aim towards gender inclusivity at the grassroots level.

It aligns with the state government’s efforts to promote women’s social and political empowerment.

MPR Lyngdoh, retired principal of Shillong College, highlighted the disparity between urban and rural Dorbars, with women participating in the former without legal restrictions but facing barriers in the latter.

She questioned how a democracy could function effectively if half of the population is excluded from the decision-making process.

The Dorbar, a grassroots traditional institution following customary and traditional governance methods, has historically prohibited women from participating in the electoral process of the Rangbah Shnong and being part of the executive committee.

The inclusion of women in the Dorbars has been a topic of discussion for a long time now, especially because women in the Khasi society have been custodians of property; however, their interest in politics could be debated about.

Phanbuh answering the hiccups in women entering politics assumed that women in the Khasi society like a simple life and that is why have stayed away from the ‘dirty game’ that is politics. But there are women who want to be part of the decision making process, especially in the rural areas and were not able to because of the customary laws and traditions and this would be a welcome for them.

MPR Lyngdoh, also referring to the editorial, stated that as a part of the organisation that represents the Seng Kynthei across the city, majority of the women have demanded their inclusion into the executive committee, and they have to go by what the majority want.

Hoping that the bill becomes an act soon, she requested women all across to actively come forward and not shy away from their roles and responsibility towards the society.