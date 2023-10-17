Ban on dumping of garbage in Umiam Lake

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: Following an order by the High Court of Meghalaya, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah has issued an order under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting the throwing of garbage/trash and effluent discharge directly into Umiam Lake or which may lead to the lake from all its adjacent areas falling under the district.

The order, issued ex-parte, comes into force with immediate effect.

The order notes that there is indiscriminate throwing of garbage directly into the lake by travellers, revelers and shopkeepers, etc., and there are also instances of trash flowing into the lake from the areas adjacent to it falling under East Khasi Hills.