UDP members behind ‘tax’ collection: KHADC chief

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: The KHADC’s Chief Executive Member (CEM), Pyniaid Sing Syiem has claimed that the people who were arrested by the police recently for their involvement in the alleged illegal collection at the forest check gate of the council at Mawlai Mawiong are supporters of the United Democratic Party.

His statement comes a day after UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said the collection of money from goods-carrying vehicles at the illegal check gates was leading to a price rice, making the common people suffer.

Syiem told The Shillong Times on Monday that the council issued show-cause letters to the lessees operating the check gates of the council after receiving complaints from the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners and Drivers’ Association about the illegal ‘tax’ collection.

“We alerted the police about the alleged illegal collection at the check gates leased out. They subsequently arrested the people operating the council’s check gate at Mawlai Mawiong for alleged illegal collection,” he said.

The police found that a majority of the arrested people are supporters of the UDP, Syiem said.

“The arrest of the UDP supporters shows who are involved in the alleged illegal collection. It is not right to drag the present Executive Committee led by the NPP when these check gates have been there for a long time,” he said.

According to the CEM, the council set up these check gates up according to the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

He said they are not surprised by this accusation since the UDP is known to indulge in a blame game, especially with the elections to the KHADC very near.

“We may recall that the UDP had tried to wash its hand off the illegalities committed during the MDA 1.0 government. The UDP tried to blame the NPP for all its wrongdoings in the five years before the last Assembly polls,” he said.

Syiem said the UDP would not be able to fool the people since it was leading the previous EC.

“We have never tried to play dirty politics when we were part of the EC-led by the UDP since we want to behave maturely. But blaming the present EC, which is three months old is not acceptable,” he said.

The CEM said the present EC is trying its best to streamline the overall functioning of various departments of the council. These efforts are visible to the people, he added.

“We will not be demoralised by the UDP’s false propaganda,” he said.

The UDP had asked the state government and the KHADC to take prompt action and close down the illegal toll gates operating in Meghalaya.

“How can we just collect money by putting gates everywhere? All these illegal gates should be removed. These are affecting everything,” Mawthoh said last week.

“The government should act on any direction that may have come to stop these illegalities,” he said.

The UDP general secretary said money collected illegally from goods-carrying vehicles impacts the prices of commodities. “If you tax me, I will tax the consumers. It is as simple as that,” he said.