Chokpot groups hold rally to protest stone quarry

Tura, Oct 17: Residents of Chokpot in South Garo Hills along with combined organizations from the area on Tuesday organized a rally opposing the stone quarry being operated at Budugre near the Dareng River.

The general public, Nokmas and Sordars from the area as well as school students participated in the rally which was led by local groups including the GSU, Chokpot Area Vigilance Committee (CAVC), FKJGP, AHAM, AYWO, GSMC, Nokma Council besides others.

The stone quarry at Budugre, which locals claim as illegal has been in operation since 2021. Due to stiff opposition from villagers and massive public pressure, the activity came to a halt sometime in 2021 itself only to be resumed this year.

Earlier, repeated complaints were submitted to the SDO and SDPO against the activity. The residents also met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Tura MP Agatha Sangma including local MLA Sengchim N Sangma and submitted memorandums demanding action to stop the activity.

The submission of yet another complaint followed Tuesday’s massive rally.

The gathering also warned of resorting to a stronger course of action if the quarry is allowed to continue.