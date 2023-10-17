MBOSE begins celebration of 50 years in service of people

Tura, Oct 17: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has begun its 3 day celebration of 50 years of its existence with a massive bike rally through a part of the town of Tura in West Garo Hills (WGH) which is also its headquarter.

The bike rally this morning is part of a series of events that are being held to celebrate MBOSE which will also see the presence of education minister, Rakkam Sangma as the guest of honour and deputy CM, Snaiwbhlang Dhar as the chief guest tomorrow, Oct 18. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will attend the program on the last day, Oct 19 along with his cabinet colleagues and members of the GHADC.

As per the organizers, the idea behind the slew of programs was to celebrate the MBOSE golden jubilee as well as give an idea about what the Board has done over the past 50 years.

“The whole idea of such programme is to give an idea to reflect the achievements of the Board. We have programs relating to academic discourse, culture, sports among others,” said CP Marak, retired IFS and executive chairman of MBOSE. He further added that the achievements of the Board were not only within the state but also beyond.

MBOSE began functioning in the year 1973 in a small building and has now grown to look after exams of both the secondary and higher secondary sections of education in the state.

“We now have our own land both in Tura and in Shillong. We have grown both in infrastructure and manpower. From handling 3000 students in 1973 to now over 1 lakh students, we have come a long way. In the future the numbers will definitely rise and we are gearing up to ensure we keep abreast with the times,” he added.

Talking about the future of MBOSE, the organizer added that the focus of the Board is to ensure that those that pass through are fit to either take up higher studies or focus on job related professional studies.

“Our young people should be able to walk shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the country with their heads held high, even exceeding achievements of students from other parts and even at the international level,” said the executive chairman.

The rally today saw rider group NH -51 along with students from 5 schools and employees of MBOSE proceed from the MBOSE office premises to Green Haven in New Tura, nearby. The rally began at about 9:15 AM this morning.