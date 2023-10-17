Israeli Air Force hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Shillong, October 17: In a swift response to cross-border attacks from Lebanon, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched strikes on Hezbollah targets.

As per IANS, the IAF confirmed this action in a post on X, stating, “A short while ago, the IAF struck terror targets and military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, in response to fire yesterday (Monday) towards Israel.” A video of the strike was also shared.

This development follows closely after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had announced their own strikes on Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon. Since the Hamas attack on October 7, there have been ongoing exchanges of fire between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Hezbollah, a powerful entity in Lebanon, has been designated as a terrorist organization by the US, UK, and several other countries. Notably, they possess a more advanced arsenal compared to Hamas, enabling them to target locations deeper within Israel, as reported by the BBC.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to both Iran and Hezbollah while addressing Parliament on Monday. He cautioned, “Don’t try us; you will be severely harmed.”