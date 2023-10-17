Khadi Mahotsav begins at USTM

Guwahati, Oct 17: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has organized a special campaign titled ‘Khadi Mahotsav’ with the tagline “Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion”. The event is being conducted by the Khadi & Village Industries Commission across the country from 2nd October to 31st October 2023. The various activities along with a Mini Exhibition have begun here today.

The State Office, Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Shillong (Meghalaya) conducted various programs under this Khadi Mahotsav at USTM. The programmes include Seminar, Khadi Yatra, Khadi Pledge and Mini-Exhibition including Khadi Charcha at USTM, wherein Dr. Papiya Dutta, HOD, Department of Rural Development USTM, Dr. Saiyyad Alamdar Husain, Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science & Technology and other faculty members from the department of Rural Development and department of Social Work participated, according to a USTM Press release.

During the Seminar, Mange Ram, State Director, Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Shillong (Meghalaya) presented various Schemes of KVIC and also interacted with the students in the context of Khadi Charcha. In the Charcha, various queries were raised by the participants and the faculty members which were responded to well. The Seminar ended with a vote of thanks from Shri Saikat Majumdar, Associate Professor.

More than 170 students and faculty members of USTM participated in the Khadi Yatra. Dr Amit Choudhary, Dean, School of Technology and Management inaugurated the Mini-Exhibition where six exhibitors having varieties of Khadi, Village Industries, Handicrafts, PMEGP etc. participated and displayed their products.

The objective of the Khadi Mahotsav is to promote Khadi and Village Industries, Handloom and Handicraft products, ODOP products, and products of various traditional and cottage industries manufactured locally to further promote the idea of “Vocal for Local” campaign and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ envisioned by the Prime Minister.