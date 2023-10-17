SSA teachers call off stir with warning

Tura, Oct 17: SSA teachers under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) decided to call off their stir that was set to begin from tomorrow with a warning to the state government to deposit their salaries to their personal accounts.

Earlier on Oct 11, salary disbursement of SSA teachers began from Oct 11, However, not one teacher reportedly saw a credit of the money sent to them leading to a lot of anger. This paved the way for the teachers to announce an agitation in Tura on Oct 18.

As per a release by the Association, the decision to call off their proposed mass rally in Tura came after their two months salaries were released on Oct 16 from the office of the SPD, SEMAM in Shillong.

The teachers however expressed unhappiness over the system of salary disbursement.

“We are dissatisfied with the salary Disbursement system of the state government to all SSA teachers of Meghalaya. We request the state government to credit our salaries in our personal account as early as possible or else we will not be the silent spectators. We fail to understand as to how the state government can release our salary order since last week (from the 11th Oct) without any actual credit in our personal account,” asked the teachers.