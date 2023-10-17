UP unit of AAP to distribute pamphlets with message from jailed MP Sanjay Singh

Shillong, October 17: The Uttar Pradesh branch of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to distribute pamphlets containing a message from MP Sanjay Singh, who is currently in custody under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering related to the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

As per IANS, the party has announced plans for two significant protests: one in Uttar Pradesh on October 21 and another in Delhi on October 27.

In the forthcoming pamphlet, Singh, in his message, will explain to the people of Uttar Pradesh the reasons behind his arrest by the Modi government. He states, “My crime is only this that I raised the voice of people, revealed details about the Modi-Adani corruption. I have raised the voice of farmers, youth, employees, Dalits, destitute from the road to Parliament, without fear.”

Shekhar Dikshit, the AAP’s Lucknow district president, deems Singh’s arrest unconstitutional, emphasizing that he was detained without any prior summons. Dikshit also claims that the Enforcement Directorate is acting under BJP’s influence and has a history of arresting opposition leaders in areas where the ruling party expects no electoral support. Singh had been highlighting corruption involving Modi and Adani for months, even providing the ED with evidence, but no action was taken, according to Dikshit.