Historic Navratri Puja at Sharda Devi temple near LoC in Kashmir

Shillong, October 17: In a remarkable event, Navratri Puja took place at the Sharda Devi Temple near the Line of Control (LoC) in Teetwal village of J&K’s Kupwara district, marking the first time since 1947.

As per IANS, this auspicious Puja unfolded on the first day of Sharad Navratri, attracting a substantial gathering of devotees from all corners of the country. Swami Govindananda Saraswati of Hampi led a Rath Yatra from Kishkinda, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in Karnataka, to Teetwal village, accompanied by his followers.

Kashmiri Pandit pilgrims, including the renowned theater personality AK Raina, who acted in the ‘Kashmir Files’ movie, also participated in the Puja. Notably, the temple and Gurudwara in Teetwal village, which were destroyed by tribal raiders in 1947, have been rebuilt on the same land pattern. This reconstruction was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 23, 2023.

Amit Shah, celebrating the Navratri Puja at the historic temple after 75 years, emphasized its profound spiritual significance. He stated, “It is a matter of profound spiritual significance that for the first time since 1947, the Navratri pujas have been held in the historic Sharda Temple in Kashmir this year. This not only signifies the return of peace in the valley but also marks the rekindling of our nation’s spiritual and cultural flame under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The ancient Sharda Temple is one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas and now lies in ruins in the Neelam Valley of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Devoted to the Hindu Goddess Maa Sharda, often regarded as an incarnation of Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom, the temple has a rich history. Legends suggest that the Pandavas originally constructed it during their period of exile, and King Lalitaditya Muktapida renovated it during the 8th century.

The Maa Sharda Devi Temple holds immense religious importance for Hindus, particularly within the Kashmiri Pandit community. Devotees from across India visit to seek blessings and offer prayers to the Goddess, believing it represents the spiritual location of Goddess Sati’s fallen right hand.