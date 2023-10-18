CM-led panel to fight drug menace

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The Meghalaya government has constituted a State-Level Committee headed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma with Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh as its member to look into the problems of and suggest possible solutions to the drug menace in the state.

“This group should be in a position to meet soon,” Lyngdoh said after his meeting with members of the Dorbar Shnongs on the issue of drug abuse on Tuesday.

“We call it the State Mission Steering Group, tasked with reviewing and approving the annual state plan and those of the district-level groups to be headed by the respective DCs,” he added.

He said the committee would suggest any mid-course correction and ensure effective convergence of policies and administration among the different departments besides approving recommendations for appointing experts and functionaries on a contractual basis.

On the meeting with the members of the Dorbar Shnongs, particularly those within the West Shillong constituency regarded as a drug-trafficking hotspot,

Lyngdoh said community participation is vital in the fight against drugs. He said more such meetings would be held with the members of the Dorbars to solicit their help and suggestions.

The minister said a lot of valuable inputs were received from the Dorbars, including the problems they face while reporting or assisting the police on drug-related matters.

He said it was decided that the issues relating to witnesses appearing in court frequently, which has become a deterrent for the communities, would come under the Social Welfare Department. The police would come up with a slew of amendments and rules framed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act to facilitate the community, he added.

Earlier, the state government had roped in religious institutions, represented by the Shillong All-Faith Forum, to put up a joint fight against the drug menace.