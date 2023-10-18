Meghalaya CPC hosts all-faith get together on eve of Durga Puja

Shillong, Oct 18: The Central Puja Committee (CPC) of Meghalaya hosted the 30th All Faith Get Together for Harmony at the Hindu Mission Durga Puja Committee in Mawprem, setting the stage for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

The event, aimed at fostering unity witnessed the participation of religious leaders from various faiths who collectively pledged to stand united.

Social Welfare Minister and West Shillong legislator, who was in attendance, emphasized the significance of Mawprem as a cosmopolitan reflection of the hill city, making it the perfect location for such a gathering. He called upon the attendees to embrace unity and harmony.

Manas Chaudhari, co-founder of the CPC, and former cabinet minister echoed the sentiment of the event by recognizing the vital role played by the Central Puja Committee in preserving community bonds in the melting pot that is Shillong.

He urged the Hindu community to extend invitations to other communities to partake in the festivities, even if, not the religious ones.