Dy CM, Education Minister grace MBOSE Golden Jubilee celebration  

Tura, Oct 18: Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar on Wednesday graced the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura as the Chief Guest at the impressive inaugural function held at Green Haven in New Tura. The historic milestone was marked by colourful cultural performances and a nostalgic reflection of the Board’s five-decade-long journey.

Addressing a huge gathering of distinguished dignitaries and academicians, Dhar extended his heartfelt gratitude for the incredible achievements of Meghalaya Board of School Education over the past 50 years and stated that MBOSE is one of the best Boards in the whole country.

He further acknowledged the significant progress and development in the education sector of the region despite various challenges, even as he expressed hope that many more achievements are yet to come in future. The Deputy Chief Minister also commended the remarkable performances of students from various schools and also expressed gratitude to all Officers and staff for their dedicated service for the welfare of the people of the region.

Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, who was the Guest of Honour on the occasion, extended his warm congratulations to the entire MBOSE family on the auspicious occasion. He also expressed his deep appreciation for every individual who had dedicated their service to the board over the past five decades. He reminisced about the board’s inception in Tura, Garo Hills, which was a momentous development closely following Meghalaya’s attainment of statehood and considered the establishment of the Meghalaya Board of School Education in Tura as a blessing for the people of Garo Hills and people of the State in general.

In a power-point presentation, Controller of Examinations, MBOSE, Tura T. R. Laloo outlined the milestones of MBOSE, tracing the journey from its establishment. He recalled the enactment of the Meghalaya Board of School Education Act in 1973, which was pivotal in regulating and supervising school education in the State of Meghalaya. The first High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination was conducted in 1973, with 3797 candidates appearing and a pass percentage of 38.3% while in 2023, the pass percentage has risen to a commendable increase of pass percentage to 78%. He also highlighted the roles and functions of the Board including numerous reorganization and upgradation of different infrastructural activities.

Earlier during the programme, the Chief Guest had the honor of hoisting and unfurling the MBOSE flag, a symbol of the Board’s enduring legacy. The ceremony was attended by several distinguished dignitaries. Lighting of Dongmusa /Bilcham, Release of Souvenir by host of dignitaries and colourful cultural items performed by various schools of Garo Hills enthralled the gathering. The chief Guest along with other dignitaries also cut the Jubilee Cake during the inaugural function.

Executive Chairman, MBOSE, C P Marak, Secretary to the Education Department, Ambrose Ch Marak, Joint Director (Administration), Shillong Regional Office, Macdonald Marbaniang were among others who spoke during the function.

Others who attended the inaugural function included, MLA, Rangsakona Constituency and Chairman, Meghalaya Khadi and Village Industries, Subir Marak, Adviser to the Education Department, H M Shangpliang, Eveningstar Teron, MDC and Executive Member, JHADC, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Jagdish Chelani, Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, Abraham T Sangma, Former Chairman, Dr. T T P Marak, Former Chairman, B N Lamare, Chairman TMB, J D Sangma, Director (Administration) MBOSE, Tura Rikse R Marak, Heads of Institutions, teachers and students.