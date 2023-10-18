MMS to host maiden ‘Drift Show’ at ISBT on Oct 20, 21

Shillong, Oct 18: The Meghalaya Motorsports Society (MMS) will host its maiden “Drift Show” to be held at ISBT, Mawlai Mawiong on October 20 and 21.

This skill-based event for Motorsports Enthusiasts will comprises of participants like the renowned “Drift King” of India, Sanam Sekhon, who is also a renowned professional in the Motorsports community in India. This event is sponsored by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs.

This show will also include Bike stunt professionals from Guwahati – “Stunt Infected” team, alongside Cycle stunts by Akash & Dolph, Skateboard Stunts by Shillongskatemag.

Performances by B-Boy Crew “Doraemon”, with musical performances by the Band Taken Aback and DJs Meban and DJ Zethan.

While speaking about the event, MMS chairperson, Phoebe Dale Nongrum said that they are organizing this event to provide a platform for those who are interested in motorsports or any extreme sports.

She further said that the society will try to guide and assist the youth who want to make it in this sport.

Meanwhile, Sanam Sekhon said that he is excited to be performing at this event.