UDP seeks evidence from NPP on toll gate ‘racket’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has dared Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem to provide the names of its supporters and evidence substantiating their involvement in the alleged collection of illegal taxes.

“Media reports have time and again brought to light the existence of illegal toll gates operating in the state. The UDP stands by its commitment that these should be shut down,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said on Tuesday.

He said just because the party is highlighting the issue, Syiem should not make a wild allegation that the supporters of UDP are involved in the illegal tax collections. He described the charge as “uncalled for and without any basis.”

“The UDP would like to request the CEM to furnish the names, along with evidence, as alleged. They may not even be members or officials of the UDP,” Mawthoh said.

He clarified that the UDP did not accuse any political party or NPP of its involvement but only reiterated that the illegal toll gates should be closed down.

Earlier, it asked the state government and the KHADC to take prompt action and close down the illegal toll gates.

“The government time and again has issued strict instructions to autonomous councils to close down illegal toll gates on national highways and state roads,” Mawthoh reminded.

Syiem had claimed that some people arrested by the police recently for their involvement in the alleged illegal collection at the forest check gate of the council at Mawlai Mawiong are UDP supporters.

He made the claim a day after Mawthoh had stated that the collection of money from goods-laden vehicles at illegal check gates was leading to price rise, making common people suffer.