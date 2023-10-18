Worries not at bay for cancer patients in city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 17: Availing cancer treatment in the state seems to be not getting any easier for citizens.

The cancer wing of Shillong Civil Hospital has discontinued radiation treatment since June following the resignation of the Radiation Safety Officer (RSO), posing problems to cancer patients who are being referred to NEIGRIHMS for radiation treatment.

Some of the patients told The Shillong Times on Tuesday that they have tried to inquire as to when the radiation treatment would resume.

According to them, the Health department is still trying to get a replacement for the RSO at the earliest.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the radiation treatment has been stopped at the hospital.

Sources said that the Health department is finding difficulty in roping in qualified people from outside the state, who would also be willing to work in the state.

It was also said that the people who are ready to join the hospital would not stick around for a longer period. They will resign whenever they get a better offer in their own state, sources said.

Another major problem in this situation, they said, is that no one from the state is qualified to be appointed as RSO.

When contacted, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the government is in the process of appointing an RSO to resume the radiation treatment.