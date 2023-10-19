186 MLAs are crorepatis in MP, 107 from ruling BJP: Report

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch analysed the criminal, financial and other background details of all 230 sitting MLAs.

The report said that out of 230 sitting MLAs analysed, 186 (81 per cent) are crorepatis.

It said that 107 (83 per cent) out of 129 MLAs from BJP, 76 (78 per cent) out of 97 MLAs from Congress and all three independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs one crore.

The report said that the average of assets per sitting MLA in Madhya Pradesh is Rs 10.76 crore.

It said that the average assets per MLA for 129 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs 9.89 crore, 97 Congress MLAs analysed is Rs 11.98 crore, one BSP MLA analysed is Rs 96.95 lakhs and three Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs 11.98 crores.

The report said that BJP’s MLA from Vijayraghavgarh Sanjay Satyendra Pathak has declared assets to the tune of Rs 226.17 crore, while Chetanya Kasyap from Ratlam City assembly seat has assets worth 204.6 crore.

The report also highlighted that Ram Dangore, a BJP sitting MLA from Pandhana (ST) assembly seat has assets worth Rs 50,749.

The report also highlighted that 38 MLAs have declared liabilities of Rs 1 crore and above with Congress Betul MLA Nilay Vinod Daga who has assets worth Rs 127.6 crore has liabilities worth Rs 54 crore.

While BJP MLA from Khurai Bhupendra Singh is with high income as declared in ITR worth Rs 97.63 lakh.

The report also highlighted that 62(33 per cent) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th standard while 158 (64 per cent) MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

Four MLAs are Diploma holders, while five MLAs have declared themselves to be just literates and one MLA has declared himself Illiterate.

The report further said that 96 (42 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 134 (58 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Out of 230 MLAs analysed, 20 (9 per cent) MLAs are women, the report added.

The polling for the 230 member assembly us scheduled on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

IANS